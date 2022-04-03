Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s current price.

WBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.58.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $43.18 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

