Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.72.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.09. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $191.67.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

