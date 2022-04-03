Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Waters by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 69,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,973,000 after acquiring an additional 33,144 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Waters by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $308.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.30. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $286.34 and a 52 week high of $428.22.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

