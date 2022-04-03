Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterstone Financial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of WSBF opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Waterstone Financial has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.62. The company has a market cap of $463.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.34.

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $55.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Waterstone Financial will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $246,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 187.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,958 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,822,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,828,000 after purchasing an additional 43,883 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 14,513 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 111,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,992 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

