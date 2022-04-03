Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

WTS opened at $140.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $116.54 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $473.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.27%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $812,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.