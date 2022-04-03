Wayfair (NYSE:W) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Wayfair from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wayfair from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $211.25.

NYSE:W opened at $111.11 on Thursday. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $343.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.10 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.00 and its 200 day moving average is $195.04.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair will post -6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total transaction of $662,997.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $33,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,777 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

