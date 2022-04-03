Wayfinding Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 3,526 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,136,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.33.

JPM stock opened at $135.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $399.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

