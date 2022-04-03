WBI Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 5,005 PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 167,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 50,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 477.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MFUS opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.38. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.87 and a 52 week high of $42.27.

