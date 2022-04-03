Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target to $35.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PING has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ping Identity from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping Identity from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.75.

PING stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.25. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $2,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,288,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,991,000 after purchasing an additional 849,027 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 35,576 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,052,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,090,000 after purchasing an additional 566,031 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 357,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 126,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

