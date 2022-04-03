Wells Fargo & Company Trims Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Target Price to $87.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.06.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $76.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.38. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $110.59.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 111.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,309 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 70.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,587,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,051,000 after purchasing an additional 656,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,472,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,257,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 71.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 967,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after buying an additional 403,613 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,591,000. 53.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

