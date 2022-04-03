Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

HOWL stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.05.

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $653,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,364,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 13.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 26.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 28,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

