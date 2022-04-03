Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.96. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $765.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

