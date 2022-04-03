Wesana Health (OTC:WSNAF) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Wesana Health (OTC:WSNAF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTC:WSNAF opened at $0.80 on Friday. Wesana Health has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Wesana Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wesana Health Holdings Inc, a life sciences company, engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic medicines and psilocybin-assisted psychotherapies to treat traumatic brain injuries. It is developing evidence-based formulations and protocols that empower patients to overcome neurological, psychological, and mental health ailments caused by trauma.

