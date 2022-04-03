West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Trading Down 2.9%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) was down 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $79.45 and last traded at $80.05. Approximately 3,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 307,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.43.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.
The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion and a PE ratio of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.53.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.76%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth about $372,878,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 902.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,773,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,105 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 17.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,087,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,070,000 after purchasing an additional 448,538 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 92.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 918,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,362,000 after purchasing an additional 440,250 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the third quarter worth about $27,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile (NYSE:WFG)
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on West Fraser Timber (WFG)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.