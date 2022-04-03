West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Trading Down 2.9%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) was down 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $79.45 and last traded at $80.05. Approximately 3,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 307,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion and a PE ratio of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.53.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 39.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.76%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth about $372,878,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 902.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,773,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,105 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 17.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,087,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,070,000 after purchasing an additional 448,538 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 92.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 918,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,362,000 after purchasing an additional 440,250 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the third quarter worth about $27,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.