Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of WEA stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $14.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

