Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of WEA stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $14.87.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.