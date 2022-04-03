Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $56.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.40.

WPM stock opened at $48.87 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $36.39 and a one year high of $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.19.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.82% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $809,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,573 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $787,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 48.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

