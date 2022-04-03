Widmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 18.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 66.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 63.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MYI opened at $12.50 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.