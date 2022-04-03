Widmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,657 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 32,717 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 685,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,236,000 after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

KHC traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $39.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,798,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,560,703. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.