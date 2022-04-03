Widmann Financial Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Bank of America raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 93.60 and a beta of 1.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $51.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.70.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

