Widmann Financial Services Inc. Buys New Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.71. 29,989,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,285,648. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

