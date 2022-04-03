Widmann Financial Services Inc. Invests $30,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ED. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ED opened at $96.11 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.17 and a one year high of $96.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.85.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.08%.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 273 shares of company stock worth $24,172. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.42.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

