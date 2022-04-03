Widmann Financial Services Inc. Invests $36,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 107.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 51,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 26,693 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% during the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,176 shares of company stock valued at $22,174,102 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $108.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.88 and a 200-day moving average of $125.37.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $159.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.