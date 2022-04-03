Widmann Financial Services Inc. Invests $59,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,425,548,000 after buying an additional 2,493,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,321,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,675,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 16.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $312,260,000 after purchasing an additional 295,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,962,000 after purchasing an additional 232,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 233.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after purchasing an additional 676,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,814. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.04 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.74.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.05.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

