Widmann Financial Services Inc. Invests $64,000 in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 191.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,568 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,768,000 after acquiring an additional 989,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 4,675.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,594,000 after acquiring an additional 895,453 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,325,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,942,000 after purchasing an additional 644,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,284,000. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.41.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.35. 3,570,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,023,371. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.32 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 47.73%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.