Widmann Financial Services Inc. Makes New $125,000 Investment in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

EGBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.28. 196,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,001. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.99. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.47.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $88.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.31 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

