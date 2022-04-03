Widmann Financial Services Inc. Makes New $86,000 Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $22,768,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVY. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.36.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.04. The stock had a trading volume of 715,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,260. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $156.51 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.97.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

