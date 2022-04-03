Widmann Financial Services Inc. Makes New $86,000 Investment in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,798 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SASR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 101,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SASR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.18. 276,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,903. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.49. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $52.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SASR. DA Davidson began coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

