Widmann Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

Shares of BATS ICF traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.48. 253,914 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.65. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

