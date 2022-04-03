Widmann Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,309,000 after purchasing an additional 354,130 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after buying an additional 5,409,135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,397,000 after buying an additional 91,816 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,886,000 after buying an additional 323,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,468,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,297,000 after buying an additional 131,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,085. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.00. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.70 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,223 shares of company stock worth $6,180,911 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

