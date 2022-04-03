Widmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,917,000 after acquiring an additional 193,800 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 255.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 47,464 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at $1,739,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

KRYS stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.07. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $102.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.23). Sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

KRYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

