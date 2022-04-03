Widmann Financial Services Inc. Takes $48,000 Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,094 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.
GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 102.50%.
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
