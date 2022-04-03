Widmann Financial Services Inc. Takes $53,000 Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,498,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,388 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,788,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 909,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 370,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after acquiring an additional 281,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

