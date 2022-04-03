Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

WVVI stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVVI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 85.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

