William Blair Comments on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.91.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.63. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,956,000 after buying an additional 252,102 shares in the last quarter. Hill Path Capital LP grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 5,018,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,691,000 after acquiring an additional 443,738 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,024,000 after acquiring an additional 714,895 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,622,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,321,000 after acquiring an additional 417,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,221 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

