Wilmington (LON:WIL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $231.51

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 231.51 ($3.03) and traded as high as GBX 262 ($3.43). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 260.80 ($3.42), with a volume of 2,941 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 246.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 231.51. The company has a market cap of £228.46 million and a P/E ratio of 16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Wilmington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.38%.

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

