Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WGO. Citigroup began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, CL King raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE WGO traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.07. 934,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,165. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $51.94 and a 1 year high of $85.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.93 and a 200 day moving average of $68.32.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 48,819.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after buying an additional 644,411 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,597,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,319,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $24,963,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,043,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,075,000 after buying an additional 300,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

