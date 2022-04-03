Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a neutral rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.43.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of WGO stock opened at $53.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $51.94 and a 1-year high of $85.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.32.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $24,963,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 22,911 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after buying an additional 26,761 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $2,246,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after buying an additional 50,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.