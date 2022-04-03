Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the information technology services provider on Wednesday, April 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Wipro has a payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wipro to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

WIT opened at $7.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Wipro has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $9.96.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 19.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CLSA raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Wipro in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

