Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WIX. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Wix.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Wix.com from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $107.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 1.42. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $70.70 and a 52 week high of $329.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.40.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wix.com will post -5.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $897,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $447,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

