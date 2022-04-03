Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.73. 85,075 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,064,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workhorse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $720.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, Director Pamela S. Mader acquired 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $40,068.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $67,328 over the last three months. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Workhorse Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

