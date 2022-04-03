World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Receives $60.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $589,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $62.41 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.79.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.28 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 16.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.54%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

