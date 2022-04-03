Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $96.50 price objective on the casino operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $98.00. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CBRE Group boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Union Gaming Research boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $137.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 2.31.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,110,591 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $349,565,000 after acquiring an additional 146,960 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,960,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $166,296,000 after acquiring an additional 52,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $163,498,000 after acquiring an additional 222,922 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,037 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $105,112,000 after acquiring an additional 87,304 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,018,116 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $86,580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

