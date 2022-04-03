Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Xebec Adsorption from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.25.

XEBEF stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

