Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Lifted to “Buy” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. National Bankshares currently has C$3.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$4.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Xebec Adsorption from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.06.

Shares of XBC opened at C$2.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$343.01 million and a PE ratio of -14.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.39. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of C$1.37 and a 1-year high of C$5.49.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

