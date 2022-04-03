Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XIN opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $3.79.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 75,342 shares during the period.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.