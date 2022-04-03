XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $51.24 and last traded at $52.09, with a volume of 196223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.61.

Specifically, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total transaction of $1,320,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $1,349,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,800 shares of company stock worth $18,863,930. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 2.07.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 44.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPEL by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 33,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period.

About XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

