XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Now Covered by HSBC

Investment analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.76% from the company’s current price.

XPEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of XPeng from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $29.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average of $40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 6.81. XPeng has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.70. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that XPeng will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in XPeng by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in XPeng by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

