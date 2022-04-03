XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XPO. Citigroup cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.69.

NYSE XPO opened at $69.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.01. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $738,964,000 after buying an additional 88,777 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 180.3% in the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,169,000 after purchasing an additional 178,804 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.4% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,433,000 after purchasing an additional 567,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $103,216,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO Logistics (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

