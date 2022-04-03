Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AUY. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Yamana Gold from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 10.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 21.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Yamana Gold by 16.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Yamana Gold by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

