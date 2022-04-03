YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,248 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,545,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,014,000 after purchasing an additional 704,004 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in YETI by 39.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 930,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,771,000 after acquiring an additional 262,116 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,951,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in YETI by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,100,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,284,000 after acquiring an additional 212,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.35. 1,345,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average of $79.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.62.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.72.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

